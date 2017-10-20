Wichita State student arrested for exploitation of child, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University has learned that a WSU student has been arrested on a felony warrant by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Friday morning press release.

According to the release, the student was charged with exploitation of a child under 16, lewd and lascivious behavior and four counts of breach of privacy. He was jailed pending a $75,000 bond.

None of these alleged acts are believed to have occurred at WSU. However, according to the University Police Department, it was also discovered after the accused was arrested that he was in possession of photos and/or videos taken under women’s skirts.

These photos/videos appear to have been taken on campus sometime in the past two years. The University Police Department is currently investigating.

If you have information about one of these alleged on-campus acts or believe that you may have been a victim, contact WSU Police Detective Jeff Rider at 316-978-3450 or jeffery.rider@wichita.edu.