Chance of strong to severe storms return for today

*SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS AFTER 2PM ON SATURDAY – STAY WEATHER AWARE*

During the morning hours of Saturday, mostly cloudy conditions will continue to be the dominating factor with a slight rain chance. Strong southerly winds at about 15 to 30 mph should still help temperatures still crack into the 70s for high temperatures today, even with the limited sunshine. Winds will start to shift to be out of the north and northwest as our next cold front starts to slide through during the afternoon.

As morning turns to afternoon, that’s when better rain chances start to emerge. Our northwestern areas could see rain start to fall right around noon as our next cold front starts to slide in. Showers and storms are expected to fire up and grow as that cold front moves to the east-southeast throughout the afternoon and evening. Lightning delays will once again be a possibility for the K-State and Oklahoma game, with kick off set for 3 pm. Between 2 and 4 pm, that’s when model runs have consistently started to fire up storms, near the vicinity of the Little Apple. From 5 to 9 pm, the line of showers and storms is expected to grow even more as it moves into the central and eastern half of the region. Some of our northwestern areas, like Concordia, could be done with the rain by sunset. The extreme east and southeastern areas hold onto rain chances into the wee early morning hours of Sunday, but by daybreak, the rain chances will be gone, as well as most of the cloud cover.

All modes of severe weather are possible for tomorrow afternoon into the evening. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, followed by the possibility of large hail and heavy rain. Even though it’s on the lowest tier of the threats we’re tracking, an isolated tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out, either.

As that cold front completely vacates Northeast Kansas by Sunday, the weather will do a complete 360. Sunshine will return for Sunday, as well as lighter winds and cooler temperatures. High temperatures will struggle to get beyond the upper 60s for Sunday.

Sunshine will be the dominating theme through much of next week. Monday looks to be the warmest day of next week as temperatures rebound back into the 70s. Beyond Monday though, a more prolonged stretch of fall-like temperatures sets up with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. You can download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go!