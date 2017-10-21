Police investigating stabbing/cutting in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was treated early Saturday morning after being stabbed in the chest.

Topeka Police said around 5:30 a.m., Stormont Vail notified police of a man who walked into the hospital with a stab wound to his chest. Officers arrived to talk with the 38-year-old man, but the man would not answer any of the officer’s questions.

Police said the man indicated the wounds were from a fall onto a glass bottle but he would not say where the incident occurred. Further investigation by Topeka Police found the case address to be at 3906 SE Freemont Street in southeast Topeka.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police Detectives.