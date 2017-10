LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — In a release, the University of Kansas Police announced they arrested two KU students for rape on Saturday, Oct. 21.

A KU student reported she was sexually assaulted in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 by two acquaintances in her room at Downs Hall.

According to the release, the sexual assualts happened at different times.

The suspects were questioned and after an investigation, they were taken to the Douglas County Jail.