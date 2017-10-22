Firearm discharged during fight, RCPD requesting information

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

On October 21, around 3:50 a.m., RCPD says it received a report that an altercation had occurred at the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The shopping center is located off Tuttle Creek Boulevard, near Kansas State University.

Police say when officers arrived, they received reports that during the altercation, someone discharged a firearm. It is unknown at this time whether anyone was injured during the altercation.

The Riley County Police Department is asking anyone with information to call RCPD or Crime Stoppers.