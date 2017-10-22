KU v. MU Basketball for Hurricane Victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The 2017 Showdown for Relief Exhibition Game benefited hurricane victims. The University of Kansas men’s basketball team played the University of Missouri at the Sprint Center Sunday.

The game raised more than $1.5 million for five relief efforts that have been supported by the five living former U.S. presidents.

Local basketball fans like Tisha Chavez crowded the sports arena to watch the game.

“I’m glad this is going to a good cause, bringing people out, having a good time today,” Chavez said. “But it makes it that much better knowing that we’re helping people in need”.

Another fan, Warren Haralson, echoed what Chavez said.

“It’s kind of an easy way to raise a lot of money,” Haralson said. “Through this rivalry, you know it’s all for fun, but it’s for a good cause also.”

It was KU coach Bill Self’s idea to bring charity to the court. Both KU and MU asked the NCAA to approve the pre-season exhibition game.

“I thought it was a great atmosphere,” Self said. “I thought that certainly, kudos to both administrations and fan base for doing something that was pretty special.”

All the money raised by the game is going to help people in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.