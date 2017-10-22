Mother Earth News Fair 2017

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of people know more knowledge about how to live a more natural and holistic lifestyle.

This comes after the Mother Earth News Fair that took place at the Kansas Expocentre October 21-22.

There were more than 100 hands-on workshops that covered a variety of things. Hundreds of people learned about food preparation, gardening, natural skin and hair care products and even what to feed yourself or your pets.

“I just think it’s a really fulfilling thing to do for ourselves and for other people,” Topekan, Sally Scott said. “And I think the relationship between people and their food is kind of missing in our culture today.”

If you missed the event and would like to see how you can incorporate a more natural way of living in your life – click here.

