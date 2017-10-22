Sunshine returns, gusty winds right around the corner

Lingering cloud cover from yesterday’s line of showers and storms will continue to clear out from west to east. By this afternoon, sunshine will beat out the clouds. Plenty of sunshine will go along with just a light west and northwest wind at upwards of 10 mph. Even though the region will see more sunshine than yesterday, today will be cooler with high temperatures maxing out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The sky will stay fairly clear tonight as winds turn light and variable. That combination will help temperatures fall right back down into the 40s overnight.

Light winds will still be the case as you head out the door to start off the brand new work and school week on Monday. However, those winds will pick up quite a bit of momentum as the day progresses. We’re tracking sustained north and northwesterly winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. Even though it will be windier come Monday, sunshine and near 70 degree weather will return.

Those strong winds and sunshine will carry over into Tuesday, but it will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Winds start to relax by midweek. However, sunshine will continue to be the dominating theme, helping temperatures to top out near 70 degrees once again for midweek. Temperatures cool right back down into the 50s leading into next weekend, which is when our next precipitation chance starts to move in, as well.