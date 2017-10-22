Washburn alumna issues $1 million challenge for new law school building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Washburn alumna has issued a challenge match for other alumni and community members of up to $1 million to help build a new law school building at Washburn University.

Cynthia Health, ba ’71, chair, Washburn University Foundation Board of Trustees, is issuing the challenge. Heath, senior advisor, executive compensation at Emerson Electric, has served on the board of trustees since 2007 and as a director since 2009. She received her law degree at Washington University in St. Louis, and her undergraduate at Washburn.

Health said now is the time to make this commitment to build a new law building. The Cynthia Heath Law Building Challenge will match all new and increased gifts that are designated to the building, up to $1 million. For increased gifts, only the amount of the increase will be matched.

“I’m excited to issue this challenge to all Washburn alumni and ask them to step up and help make this law building a reality,” she said. “Even though I did not graduate from Washburn Law, I strongly believe in the quality of education it provides its students, and I believe the new building on Washburn’s campus will only enhance this signature program for our future legal community.”

A press release from Washburn said after more than 50 years in the current facility, the current design is no longer suitable to promote the levels of interaction among students and faculty the modern legal environment requires. The new law school building will provide an increase in the number of classrooms and small group study rooms.

Washburn has committed an unprecedented $20 million to build the law school if $20 million can be raised in private support. To date, the law campaign raised has raised more than $6 million.