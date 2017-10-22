Washburn University celebrates homecoming week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn University completed a full week’s worth of fun after celebrating their homecoming the week of October 15-21.

Saturday, started with a pancake feed at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center. From there came the homecoming parade with special appearances by the University’s President, Dr. Jerry Farley and the Ichabod mascot. But for Washburn University graduate, Amelia Bailey, her excitement came after seeing dozens of neighbors come together.

“Major parts of the community come together and really get to share in a day of sports and different events that kind of bring the community together,” Bailey said.

The homecoming event closed with Dr. Jerry Farley celebrating his 20th anniversary with the school. He even sported his signature piece, a bow tie, at the Bow Tie Bash.