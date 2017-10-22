WSU student arrested for exploitation of a child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University has learned that a WSU student has been arrested on a felony warrant by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Friday morning press release.

According to the WSU release, the student was arrested on suspicion of exploitation of a child under 16, lewd and lascivious behavior and four counts of breach of privacy. He was jailed pending a $75,000 bond.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrest records indicate the student is James Dayvault. According to authorities with Sedgwick County, Dayvault made his first court appearance Thursday. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, lewd and lascivious behavior, two counts of breach of privacy and two counts of attempted breach of privacy.

Dayvault’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 2.

None of these alleged acts are believed to have occurred at WSU. However, according to the University Police Department, it was also discovered after the accused was arrested that he was in possession of photos and / or videos taken under women’s skirts.

These photos / videos appear to have been taken on campus sometime in the past two years. The University Police Department is currently investigating, though they confirmed Friday that the three locations were East McKnight Art Center, Ablah Library and Duerksen Fine Art Center over the last 2-3 years.

“I think it is kind of surprising because you don’t expect it to happen where you are going to school and where you are going everyday,” said Lauren Martinez, a student at WSU.

Interim WSU Police Chief Bob HInshaw said no victims have come forward or been identified yet. He said if anyone is concerned they may have been a victim, they are urged to contact the police.

“What we suggest you do is spread that skirt out and then take photo’s of it and forward it to the WSU police department or EMCU they will review the photos of the skirt and see if it is a match of what is found on the photo’s and the video,” explained Hinshaw.

Hinshaw said he believes WSU is a safe campus, but those on campus should always be aware of their surroundings.

If you have information about one of these alleged on-campus acts or believe that you may have been a victim, contact WSU Police Detective Jeff Rider at 316-978-3450 or jeffery.rider@wichita.edu.