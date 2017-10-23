Advance voting starts in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Election day is still a couple weeks away, but people in Topeka can now start casting early ballots.

Advance voting will be available from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday until November 3. Then voters have one last chance to cast an early ballot from 8 am to 12 pm on November 6.

“We’re here until 6 pm so if you work til 5 you still have time to get here, so there’s a convenience factor during the day. You can pick the day. You can pick the hour and there’s no waiting in line,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

Voters can also have an advance ballot mailed to their home. Click here for a form that you can fill out and either mail or fax to the election office. Forms must be received by October 31 and ballots must be returned by the time polls close on November 7. Click here for more information.