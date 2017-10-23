Fort Riley soldier found dead: 8th since July

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley solder was found unresponsive in his on-post residence, and later pronounced dead at Irwin Army Community Hospital. It happened on Sunday.

Sgt. 1st Class George Bible III, was a platoon sergeant and Black Hawk helicopter repairer. He joined the Army in March of 2002 and arrived at Fort Riley in February. He was 36 years old and was from Clarksville, Tennessee. He deployed to Iraq in 2006 and 2007 and to Afghanistan in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. 1st Class Bible, furing this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. John E. Tiedeman.

Fort Riley officials say Bible’s death is under investigation.

Bible is the 8th Ft. Riley soldier to die, since July.