Furnace safety advice

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) A local heating and air-conditioning contractor shared his advice for safely using a furnace. Hugh Renyer, owner of H.D. Service Company, said that cracks in metal fixtures within the furnace can leak carbon monoxide.

While older furnaces are more at risk of having cracked metal pieces, he said brand-new furnaces can have cracks from manufacturer defects.

Renyer said it’s critical to have a carbon monoxide detector with good batteries.

“If you have a furnace in your house, just like if you have a house, you should have a smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector,” Renyer said.

Reyner also suggests people have their furnaces inspected every other year. He said people with pilot-light furnaces should clean around the pilot-light before lighting it.