JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — At around 9:15 Monday morning, reports came in about an accident involving a semi-truck in Jackson County on HWY 75 near mile marker 174.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are unclear at this time.

The highway is not shut down, but traffic is slow.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update as information becomes available.