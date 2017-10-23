Klemz captures individual title at MIAA championships

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Jacob Klemz continued his superb season with an individual title at the MIAA Championships Saturday, leading the Ichabods to an eighth-place finish.

Klemz’ time of 25:20.83 was more than five seconds ahead of second-place finisher Nickson Kiptoo of Missouri Southern. He was joined in the top 25 by Chryspus Muema, who finished 24th with a time of 26:45.06.

Josh Reed completed his first MIAA Champioship with a 30th-place finish. Derek Meeks and Tanner Hockenbury rounded out the Ichabods’ point-getters with finishes in 60th and 63rd place, respectively.

With 171 points, the Ichabods finished 29 points behind sixth and seventh-place teams Pittsburg State University and Fort Hays State University. The team championship was won by Lindenwood University.

The Ichabods will compete next in the NCAA Regional Championships November 4 in Kearney, Nebraska.