Much cooler weather arrives heading into November

We’re tracking some breezy weather as we head back to work and school this week. The south winds have become northwesterly and that means some cool weather is expected over the next 24 hours. Those northwest winds will gust upwards of 30 mph today – hold onto your hats! Despite the cooling trend over the next day or so, high temperatures will make it into the upper 60s this afternoon. In other words, right where they should be for this time of the year (if not a couple degrees above average). That’s right – our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling and it’s now down to 66°. We should be able to reach that seasonal standard today, pretty easily, under bountiful blue skies. The ample amounts of sunshine will be sticking around for the long haul too.

Temperatures will bounce all over the place throughout the next 7-10 days – the roller coaster ride continues heading into November. Due to a dry front (with an arctic connection) highs will be trapped in the 50s tomorrow afternoon. However, by Wednesday those 50s will rebound into the 70s during the afternoon hours. Expect much of the same for Thursday – upper 60s and lower 70s will do. But then the inevitable happens heading into the final weekend of the month – our first major, long-lasting cool-down of the season arrives! We’re talkin’ widespread frost from Friday through Monday morning – overnight temps in the 20s and 30s. And with such cold mornings, daytime temps will have a hard time getting out of the 40s and 50s throughout that stretch. If you love fall – it’s time to get excited because the cool days are coming with the cool nights this year!

Something else to keep in mind, as the biggest cold front of the season arrives later this week – there aren’t any rain chances in the 7-Day forecast. Yes, you read that correctly. October and November are rather dry months for Northeast Kansas – so all of the heavy rounds of rain we’ve had recently are pretty abnormal for this time of year. The coldest air is usually the driest air and that’s what we’ll across these parts of the next 7+ days. There just isn’t a lot of moisture for these ‘big time’ fall cold front to work with right now. In fact, all of the moisture rests over the Eastern US. So – we’ll be dry and cold, while the Northeast gets SNOW. C’est la vie this time of the year…

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as temperatures bounce up and down over the next several days. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert