Shootings prompt increased security at Lawrence venue

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A large downtown entertainment venue in Lawrence is ramping up security in the wake of recent fatal shootings.

The Lawrence Journal World reports that all people attending events at Liberty Hall must now pass by handheld metal detectors to enter. The venue already prohibited guns, large bags and purses.

Three people were killed and two others injured on Oct. 1 around the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts streets, near The Granada, following a physical altercation. General manager Dean Edington said the venue wants to make sure that everyone there feels welcome and safe. He said the “world that we live in” requires more stringent security measures.

Anthony L. Roberts Jr. of Topeka is charged with killing all three victims, and with attempted murder of one of the men who survived.

