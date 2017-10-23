Suspects arrested during search warrant

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — According to Jackson County Sheriff Time Morse, four people were arrested Saturday evening following a search warrant to a Holton apartment house located at 511 New Jersey Street.

The investigation came from an initial report of battery that allegedly occurred at the home.

Danny Ross Adams, 28, of Holton was arrested at the scene on the following charges: Battery, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine and the use of a communication facility device in the commission of a felony drug violation.

Stanley Morris Drinkard, 27, of Holton was arrested on the following charges: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, the use of a communication facility device in the commission of a felony drug violation, Possession of Hydrocodone, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school and Possession of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a school.

Alexander Morris Mercer-Jones, 28, of Holton was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Crystal Diane Bratcher, 37, of Mayetta was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.

All four suspects were booked into the Jackson County Jail Saturday night.