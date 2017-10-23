Teen tries to rob father and son at gunpoint, father shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery and shooting in Southeast Topeka Sunday night.

According to police, just before 9:30 p.m. a man and his 16-year-old son were walking in the area of SE 37th St. and SE Adams St. when a male, described as a teenager, got out of a car with a revolver handgun and demanded everything from the father. The father swatted at the gun then he and his son ran from the scene. The suspect fired three shots; one of the rounds struck the father, causing a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The victims describe the suspect as a heavy-set black male teen. He was the passenger in dark colored Saturn car. Police said the vehicle was driven by a black female teen, and a third occupant was a white male teen in the back seat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Dept. Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.