TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The City of Topeka has a new Municipal Court Judge.

Lori Dougherty-Bichsel of Topeka was sworn in Monday afternoon, at City Hall.

Family and friends gathered in Council Chambers for the ceremony.

Judge Dougherty-Bichsel has about eleven years of experience practicing law.

She told us she hopes her knowledge will give the city a solid judicial foundation.

“I’d like to continue fostering the relationship between the Municipal Court in the community that the previous administration had started and just continue to foster that.”

Dougherty-Bichsel’s first duty was swearing in the city’s new Associate Judge.

Prior to becoming the new city municipal judge, she was the Senior Litigation Counsel for the State of Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.