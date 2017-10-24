170 Jobs to be lost in Seneca

By Published:

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sweden’s SKF, the world’s largest manufacturer of industrial bearings, has announced it will close it’s Seneca, Kansas, plant. According to the company’s website, around 170 jobs will be affected.

SFK says it will consolidate production of the plant to other sites in North America, primarily the company’s development and manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City. It says integrating  regional manufacturing, engineering and technology efforts will add more value for customers.

The closure of the Seneca plant will happen over the next 18 months.

 

