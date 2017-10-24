City, county officials worried about Kansas saltwater wells

By Published: Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Officials with the city of Lawrence and Douglas County are raising concerns about a proposal to allow wastewater injection wells in the area.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Midstates Energy Operating LLC filed permit applications with the state for two wells that would be injected with a saltwater byproduct from oil or gas extraction processes. The wells would be about 5 miles southeast of Lawrence in rural Douglas County.

The applications note a maximum injection of 100 barrels per day for each well, totaling 8,400 gallons of wastewater per day.

City and county officials sent a letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission last week requesting the delay of the permit review process until they’re provided data showing the injections won’t endanger underground water resources or increase the risk of earthquakes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s