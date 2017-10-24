K-State student hopes psychiatric service dog will provide relief

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State sophomore Deena Macomber has been suffering from anxiety and depression for the last five years. When she left home to go to college, she was diagnosed with Bipolar II Disorder.

“It’s like there is something always on your shoulders, always holding you down,” Deena said. “It takes two to three times more work, than the average person at least, to get through the day let alone a degree.”

Deena is on medication now, but she said she’s still suffering. After doing some research online, she decided that a psychiatric service dog would probably help.

“If I’m in the middle of a panic attack I need my medication, but if I move I could hurt myself or break something and having a dog that could retrieve that is really helpful,” Deena said.

This type of service dog is more common than you might think.

Mary Hager is the owner of Mutt School in Manhattan and has trained service dogs for years. She said they can be taught to complete tasks like fetching medication and water, but just their presence can do wonders for people suffering from depression.

“It gives you that little boost of confidence to actually be able to leave your house and live a normal life,” Mary said.

It’s that promise of a normal life that keeps Deena going when times are tough.

“I’ve wanted to be a vet since I was in third grade and now I don’t even know if I can get through four years of schooling,” said Deena.

Deena is currently trying to raise money to be able to buy and train her service dog. If you would like to help her you can donate by clicking here.