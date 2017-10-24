Man arrested with murder weapon sentenced in fed. firearms case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who was arrested with a rifle used in a homicide was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison on a federal firearms charge.

Rudolph George, 35, of Kansas City, was found guilty in a jury trial on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction. During a trial in May 2017, prosecutors presented evidence that George had outstanding warrants for his arrest when investigators tracked him to a room at the Overland Park Place Hotel.

Working with hotel staff, investigators arranged for nearby rooms to be evacuated. George was asked to leave his room so a pest control service could examine it. He was arrested in a hallway outside his room.

George was found in possession of an American Tactical 5.56 mm rifle and a knife. The rifle later was tested and confirmed to be the weapon used in a homicide on Sept. 22, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo.