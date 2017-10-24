Robbery admits to series of 4 Kansas City area bank heists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to a series of four Kansas City area bank robberies that netted around $25,000 over five months.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 57-year-old Tam Henry Holmes entered the plea Monday. Prosecutors say he stole $450 from Kansas City bank last November. In April, he is accused of robbing a Liberty bank of around $8,300, an Independence credit union of around $12,205 and another Kansas City bank of around $4,050.

In all the robberies, he is accused of handing notes to the tellers. One note read, “give me all the money, hurry up, or I will hurt you.” Another robbery note read, “Don’t pull any dye packs, bail or alarms. I know where you live.”

He faces a sentence of up to 80 years in prison.

