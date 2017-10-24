School bus safety: Does your child know how to be safe?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Millions of kids ride the bus to school, but does your child know what to do and what not to do in a school bus zone?

According to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, some ways you can make sure your child is safe is encouraging them to walk in groups, that way it’ll be easier for drivers to see. Warn your child that if they drop something getting on and off the bus, they should tell the driver and follow their instructions.

If your child must walk in the street, walk single file, face traffic and stay as close to the edge of the road as you can. If you meet your child at the bus stop after school, wait on the side where the child will be dropped off. That’s because kids can be so excited to see you after school that they dash across the street and forget the safety rules.

The Kansas Transportation Director, Keith Dreiling said a big problem he’s seen is people not stopping when school bus’s arms are extended.

“A lot of parents and motorists don’t understand that they’re required to stop when they’re both approaching from the front and the rear of the bus,” Dreiling said. “The only time they would be exempt is if they’re approaching the bus on a divided highway.”

Here in Topeka, passing a school bus with its stop sign signal out will earn yourself a $100 fine plus the court cost of about $75.

