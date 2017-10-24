Seneca mayor says town will get through blow to local economy

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – The town of Seneca will push forward.

Despite an announcement that the city’s SKF Sealing plant will close over the next 18 months, Mayor Joe Mitchell told KSNT News the people of his town will live on.

“It’s not what your dealt, its how you deal with it,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the company’s exit will undoubtedly impact the local economy.

“170 employees without a paycheck. How many times does that dollar turn over when somebody earns a dollar and spends a dollar in Seneca, Kansas? Some will tell you seven times. That’s a huge economic impact on our community — sales tax included.”

The company is consolidating its resources to better reach customers.

Production will be moved to other plants around the country, predominately in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Employees are set to receive information on exit packages over the coming days.