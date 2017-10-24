Topeka police getting hairy & colorful for November fundraiser

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is getting creative during the month of November to raise money for charities across the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department said November brings a yearly fundraiser for the department. Chief Kramer and members of TPD will participate in the FOP (Fraternal Order Of Police) Foundation’s “No Shave November” fundraiser. Officers donate $50 to participate in the fundraiser that runs from November 1-30.

During November, male officers may grow facial hair or a beard, while female officers may color their hair or nails in colors outside normal department polices.

All donations go to the FOP Foundation which supports local charities such as Cops N’ Kids, Special Olympics Kansas, FOPA’s Run To Remember, and the Ronald McDonald House Pull A Plane Challenge.

