Topekans gathered to remember Grant Cushinberry

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A few Topeka residents gathered Tuesday evening to remember someone who meant so much to the community.

A celebration took place at Cushinberry Park to remember the life of Topeka philanthropist Grant Cushinberry. He died back in 2008 at the age of 86. His birthday is October 24.

Many say Cushinberry was an asset to the community. He addressed issues ranging from education, poverty and food security.

“I’m just glad that I had the opportunity to know Mr. Cushinberry as a mentor.,” family friend Johnine Powell said. “I’m glad I know his family and there’s a whole lot of the Cushinberry family and we love them them all because they always make us feel like a part of their family.”

The event is held every year to help bring those whose lives were touched by Cushinberry to come together.