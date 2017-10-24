Washburn students give Topeka kids an early Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Halloween is only one week away but a few kids already got a head start on the spooky celebration.

Washburn University held its annual community “Trick or Treat Off the Street” Tuesday evening.

Children came out in full costume along with their parents to parts of campus. Of course, they had their Jack-O-Lantern sacks ready to fill up with candy.

Organizers say they want these families to have a safe and happy Halloween experience.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s great to see all the kids come through the halls in their costumes and they’re so happy to come to college,” said Washburn Residential Living Coordinator Jordan McDowell.

The Lincoln Hall dorms and the Living Learning Center participated in this year’s event.

Families were also encouraged to bring canned goods to help support the local food banks in the community.