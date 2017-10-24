Windy weather, major cool-down on the way

We’re still tracking a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather all across Northeast Kansas. The only real weather happening across these parts over the next 7 days are the ever-changing temperatures. Strap in because the roller coaster ride continues! We’ll be about 10° cooler today (compared to yesterday) – with highs trapped in the upper 50s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now down to 66°. Before the sun sets, we’ll end up 5-10° BELOW that seasonal standard today. The winds haven’t changed since yesterday either – hold onto those hats today with those pesky northwest winds gusting up to 35 or 40 mph at times! But don’t worry, we shake these cooler winds tomorrow and the late October sunshine warms us up! Expect highs rebounding into the lower 70s for Wednesday afternoon. However, a MAJOR cool-down is getting ready to slide in by the end of the week. Who’s ready for our first HARD FREEZE of the season?

Yes, you read that correctly. We’re tracking BIG CHANGES to our overall weather pattern heading into the final weekend of October. An arctic cold front will pass through our neck of the woods by Friday – funneling in the coldest weather we’ve had since April. Despite bountiful blue skies, daytime temps will be in the 30s and 40s on Friday. Time to dig out the winter garb! Low temperatures will plummet into the lower/middle 20s on Saturday AND Sunday mornings. There will be WIDESPREAD FROST both days this weekend – time to start thinking about those late season plants. Hopefully this ‘big time’ cool-down will kill off some of the bugs too. Afternoon temperatures will slowly climb into the 50s later this weekend, but skies will remain dry.

Our next BEST chance for precipitation could be by this time next week. Longer range computer models are suggesting a couple chilly rain showers (depending on the specific timing) late next Monday night or early next Tuesday morning. We’ll keep our eyes on that meager (just at 20% for now) rain chance as the next 7 days unfold because by that time the Great Lakes and Northeast US will have picked up their first measurable snows of the season. We’ll be in the midst of a warming trend by this time next week, here in Northeast Kansas, but things can change. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert