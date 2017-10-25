2 dead in Jefferson County shooting

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of a deadly shooting in Jefferson County.
The Shooting was reported after 3:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Detlor Rd., just north of U.S. Highway 24.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed with KSNT News that two people are dead.
Detlor Road has been closed from 39th to 27th Street.
The shooting is now under investigation.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Code Red Alert telling the public to stay away from the area and to lock their homes, businesses and vehicles.
“Call 911 if you notice any suspicious persons, but DO NOT CALL if you only need information. Please keep the phones clear for emergency calls.”
KSNT News has a crew on scene and will provide new information when it becomes available.