2 killed in 3 vehicle pileup on I49 in western Missouri

PECULIAR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a three-vehicle crash in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday night when 56-year-old Rodney Noble, of Peculiar, side-swiped another vehicle with his Ford in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 in Cass County. The impact caused both vehicles to travel into the median. The Ford kept going, passing through the median cable barrier and striking a northbound vehicle.

The parole says the crash killed Noble and the driver of the northbound vehicle, who was identified as 34-year-old William Creamer, of Kansas City, Missouri.