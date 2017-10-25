2 killed in 3 vehicle pileup on I49 in western Missouri

By Published:
(AP)

PECULIAR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a three-vehicle crash in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday night when 56-year-old Rodney Noble, of Peculiar, side-swiped another vehicle with his Ford in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 in Cass County. The impact caused both vehicles to travel into the median. The Ford kept going, passing through the median cable barrier and striking a northbound vehicle.

The parole says the crash killed Noble and the driver of the northbound vehicle, who was identified as 34-year-old William Creamer, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s