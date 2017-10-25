3 in custody after short chase near Maple Hill

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – Two adults and one teen are in custody after a short police chase Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 9:38 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-70 near Maple Hill for a traffic infraction. The vehicle did not stop and a short pursuit began south of Maple Hill where the vehicle was then stopped near Cattleman Rd. and Windy Hill Rd.

The three suspects left the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident at 10:15 a.m.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, The Kansas Department of Wildlife and a Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft assisted with the chase and apprehending the three suspects.

KHP tells KSNT News there were no injuries involved with this chase.