60 jobs to be eliminated at St. Francis in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – St. Francis Hospital in Topeka announced Wednesday that at least 60 positions will be eliminated prior to the sale to The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services.

In a statement released by St. Francis Wednesday, they said the positions are being eliminated to better align with patient needs.

“When The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services first announced our purchase of St. Francis, we committed to maintaining as many of the 1,600 jobs as possible that would have otherwise been eliminated if the hospital had closed.”

St. Francis said 86 new full-time positions have been approved, resulting in a gain of more than 25 new jobs. According to St. Francis, the hiring for these positions, which are mainly in nursing and clinical care areas, will begin immediately.

“Staff members impacted by the realignment are being encouraged to apply for these and other open positions at St. Francis or within The University of Kansas Health System or Ardent facilities.”

The hospital said the employment changes will not impact bedside nursing staff.

Chief Transition Officer for Ardent Health Services Mark Gregson said these are difficult decisions, which they understand impact employees and their families.

“As The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent look toward the future at St. Francis, we appreciate and acknowledge the history of care, and the commitment of those who have so faithfully served this community. While we know change is difficult, we know change is necessary to make St. Francis the choice in quality health care providers in the area.”

St. Francis said SCL Health is providing affected employees with severance, outplacement support, assistance and resources during the transition.

Earlier this month The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services announced the name of St. Francis will be renamed The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus upon the closing of the sale, which is expected by November 1.