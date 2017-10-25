Crash slows morning traffic on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning with possible injuries is slowing traffic on I-70.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near SE California. A KSNT News crew on scene confirmed both cars were in the ditch and traffic was backed up due to the accident.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time or the cause of the crash.

KSNT News will continue to update as new details becomes available.

Topeka Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working the scene.