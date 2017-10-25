Crews on scene of injury accident involving school bus in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are on scene of a second school bus accident Wednesday afternoon.

A school bus and a passenger car collided on 27th and Fairlawn sometime after 3:00 p.m.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. None of the 20 children on the bus were hurt.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area at this time. The south lanes of Fairlawn Rd. have been closed while crews work the scene.

This is the fourth crash in less than two weeks involving a Durham school bus in Topeka.

Just Wednesday morning crews responded to a non-injury crash involving a school bus near Highland Park High School. The driver of the school bus received a citation for inattentive driving.

A non-injury accident was reportedlast Wednesday, October 18, at 12th and Gage. The bus driver received a citation for the yielding the right of way. Another non-injury accident was reported on October 12 at 1st and SW Franklin after the driver of the driver of the bus ran a stop sign.

Topeka Public Schools has told KSNT News they are reevaluating their relationship with Durham School Services after other incidents this year, as well as students not showing up to school on time. The application deadline is November 20, at 2 p.m. The district did say that just because they’re opening the door to other companies, that’s not to say Durham won’t be their bus company next year.

