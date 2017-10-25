Driver arrested after running from rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a driver after he left the scene of a rollover crash in South Topeka Tuesday night.

According to Shawnee County dispatch, this happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of SW Topeka Blvd. The accident only involved one car.

Authorities say the driver ran from the scene at first, but then came back to the scene to only run away again. Police were able to locate the driver, and take him into custody.

Police will not say if the car involved is a stolen vehicle.

Emergency responders checked the man for injuries, but he appeared to be okay.

