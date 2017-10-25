Fire destroys Emporia home, kills pet

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Zach Hacker/Emporia Gazette

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A home was destroyed Tuesday night after a fire started in the living room, according to The Emporia Gazette.

There was one person inside the home when the blaze broke out, but they escaped without any injuries. A dog and a ferret were rescued, but one dog died from what officials believe was smoke inhalation.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 500 block of Chestnut St. just before 9:00 p.m. The person that was in the home was already out when crews arrived. The other residents of the home were not home at the time of the fire.

Emporia Fire crews said the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

 

 

