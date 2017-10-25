Man accused of following boy home from bus stop arrested

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a registered sex offender who is suspected of following a 10-year-old boy home from a south-central Kansas bus stop.

KFDI-FM reports that Arkansas City police announced the arrest of the 34-year-old man Tuesday on their official Facebook page. He was wanted for a parole violation.

Police say he followed the boy Oct. 4 from the bus stop to his home a couple blocks away and asked if he could come inside. The boy said “No,” locked the door and then took a picture of the man through the front window.

Officers later learned that a man matching the description of the suspect had family in the area where the boy lives.