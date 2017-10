TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported Wednesday morning following an accident in central Topeka involving a Topeka Police Department vehicle.

The crash was reported after 7:00 a.m. at SW 6th and MacVicar involving a truck and a Topeka Police SUV.

The crash blocked traffic going southbound while crews worked the scene and was back to normal by 8:00 a.m.