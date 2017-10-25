No injuries after school bus crashes in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews were on scene Wednesday morning following an accident involving a Durham school bus and a car in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported after 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of 24th and California, near Highland Park High School.

Misty Kruger, with Topeka Public Schools, was on scene and tells KSNT News the school bus was attempting to make a right turn onto 24th from SE California and hit a car sitting at a red light getting ready to turn onto California.

Kruger said there were three Highland Park High School students on the bus and that no injuries were reported.

This is the third crash in less than two weeks involving a Durham school bus in Topeka.

An non-injury accident was reported just last Wednesday, October 18, at 12th and Gage. The bus driver received a citation for the yielding the right of way. Another non-injury accident was reported on October 12 at 1st and SW Franklin after the driver of the bus ran a stop sign.

Topeka Public Schools has told KSNT News they are reevaluating their relationship with Durham School Services after other incidents this year, as well as students not showing up to school on time. The application deadline is November 20, at 2 p.m. The district did say that just because they’re opening the door to other companies, that’s not to say Durham won’t be their bus company next year.