HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leon C. Holloway, 52, Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop in Hoyt.

Holloway, of Onaga, was arrested for exploitation of a child.

The arrest was the result of a Jackson County Sheriff’s investigation into the alleged possession of child pornography.

Holloway was transported to the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.