Tracking much colder weather by Friday

What we’re tracking:

Abundant sunshine

Breezy and chilly to end the week

20s by Saturday morning

We’re tracking some slightly above average temperatures for tonight and tomorrow. We expect a cool and crisp night tonight with lows dropping down into the mid 40s. It’ll feel like a normal October day tomorrow with highs generally in the 60s across the area. Sunny conditions will exist with maybe a cloud or two in the afternoon. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts because we’ll see a taste of Old Man Winter starting tomorrow late afternoon! A front will pass through bringing with it much cooler temperatures and some strong north winds for your Thursday night.

Friday will be a chilly one with well below average temperatures with strong northerly winds persisting throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s for Friday. Friday night to Saturday morning will be interesting to see how low those temperatures drop. We’re expecting temperatures to drop into the mid 20s to lower 30s by Saturday morning which has prompted a freeze watch. Make sure you’re covering those cold-sensitive plants because we’ll likely see that first freeze Saturday morning! Saturday will be another cold day with highs topping out in the middle to upper 40s.

Temperatures will moderate on Sunday with highs rebounding into the 50s. We’ll continue our below average temperature trend into next week with highs remaining in the 50s with minimal rain chances.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller