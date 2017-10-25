Vandalism at local high school under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An investigation is underway after an incident at a local high school early Wednesday morning.

Topeka Public Schools said two individuals came onto the campus of Topeka High School around 3:35 a.m. and spray painted the school sign on campus and a staff member’s car.

The school district said all of the vandalism has been removed from the building and there is currently an open investigation into the incident by campus police.

No further information has been released at this time.

This sign was spray-painted last night along with the doors at one of the school’s entrances. The doors had obscenities written on them. pic.twitter.com/gXtmRqbpmf — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) October 25, 2017