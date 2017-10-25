Warmer weather before the biggest cool-down this season

We’re tracking some warmer weather across Northeast Kansas. Bountiful blue skies will prevail (once again) and high temperatures will rebound into the lower/middle 70s this afternoon. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling and it’s down to 66°. We were about 10° below that seasonal standard yesterday, but afternoon temps will be nearly 10° above it…today. Strap in – the temperature roller coaster ride is just getting started heading into the final weekend of October 2017. We catch a break from the winds today, but don’t worry they’ll be back tomorrow! Enjoy the perfect fall weather today because it will be the warmest day of the next two weeks!

As we alluded to above – the gusty winds will make their valiant returns tomorrow. But this time around, they’ll be blowing in from the south/east – a much warmer wind direction compared to the north/west winds we’ve had over the last two days. Expect those south/east winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times on Thursday. However, those southerly winds will quickly become northerly as our coldest air mass (so far) of the season rolls in. The air we’ll be waking up to on Friday morning has origins in the arctic circle! How about that? Yes – a cold front will be rolling through Thursday afternoon/evening but we’ll stay dry. As is often the case, the coldest air on the planet is also the driest air. In other words, we won’t be getting any rain (or snow) out of this polar cold front because there’s just no moisture to work with. However, it’s effects will be felt for days to come. Don’t expect temperatures much warmer than the 40s on Friday and Saturday afternoon. You can count on our first hard freeze of the season this weekend too. Overnight temps will plummet into the 20s as early as Saturday morning. Sunday morning will feature frigid temps in the 20s, as well. Hopefully this hard freeze this weekend can kill some of those bugs still out there (ticks, oak mites, mosquitoes, etc.).

It’s also worth mentioning that we’re just getting ourselves into a dry and tranquil weather pattern that will last for (at least) the next 7 days. In fact, there isn’t one rain chance in the 7-Day forecast. That means lots of sunshine during the day and lots of stars at night! Some longer range computer models are suggesting a chance for some sprinkles by this time next week, but we’re simply too far away from that meager chance to pinpoint anything about it. We’ll keep our eyes on the extended forecast over the next several days and tweak it, as we see fit. But, for now – we’ll enjoy the ride as the seasons change! For you Halloween lovers – next Tuesday is looking decent with highs in the lower/middle 50s. Might be a bit of cloud cover around with a chance for a sprinkle heading into the middle part of next week (and into November). Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert