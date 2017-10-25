Women of Pussy Riot use prison experiences as inspiration

NEW YORK (AP) — Five years after they were convicted for an anti-Putin protest in a church, members of the Russian punk collective Pussy Riot are using their ordeals in prison as creative inspiration.

Maria Alekhina is touring with the play “Burning Doors” that recreates her traumatic experience behind bars. Nadezhda Tolokonnikova is drawing on her prison experience to paint a bleak picture of the repression that she says America could experience in the near future.

Alekhina and Tolokonnikova recently spoke to The Associated Press about how they are turning their two years in a remote Russian prison into new artistic endeavors. Both hope their art will give voice to the millions of abused prisoners in Russia.