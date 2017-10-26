2 in custody after high speed chase in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A high speed chase Thursday morning ended with two people being taken into custody.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 9:04 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a red Jeep Cherokee on I-70 for a traffic infraction. The Jeep failed to stop and a chase began.

KHP said stop sticks were put down at I-70 and Auburn to try and stop the vehicle there. According to KHP the Jeep then ran into a trooper’s vehicle and later wrecked near 21st and Auburn.

The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were taken into custody at 9:20 a.m. and will be booked into the Wabaunsee County Jail.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

KSNT News has a crew on scene at 21st and Auburn and will update this developing story when more information becomes available.