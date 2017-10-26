Adopt-A-Pet LIVE: October 26, 2017

It’s already Thursday and you know what that means – it’s time for my weekly Adopt-A-pet segment. Many of you have been clamoring for it since the summertime – and now it’s back: Adopt-A-Pet Live! I’m excited to have Meghan from the Lawrence Humane Society, on the show this morning!

Meet Tyson! He’s just 3 months old and is a shepherd/dachshund mix! Tyson was brought to the Lawrence Humane Society as a stray and he’s just looking for his fur-ever home! I’m told he loves Halloween and can’t wait to celebrate some spooks with a new family!

Speaking of Halloween – the Lawrence Humane Society’s 11th Annual Zombie Walk is on Friday, October 27th – starting at 4:00pm to benefit lost, abused, and abandoned animals in Lawrence and Douglas County. The event kicks off at Wake the Dead’s ‘Hellaweenfest’ on 7th Street (between Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

Here’s a list of what you can expect at Hellaweenfest:

– Community Zombie Walk Training

– Zombie Photo Shoots

– ‘Blood Baths’

– Face Painting

– Food Trucks

– And much more…

Prior to the zombie hoards taking over Mass Street, attendees will be attempting to break the record for the most ‘zombies’ performing Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ dance. Attendees encouraged to dress in their best zombie garb. Limited-edition, commemorative ‘Zombie Walk’ t-shirts will be available while supplies last too. All proceeds from the Zombie Walk event activities

benefit the Lawrence Humane Society. Admission is free for all ages.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert